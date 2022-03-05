Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 1.2%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 29,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 127,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIN shares. Scotiabank set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Excelsior Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

