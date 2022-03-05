Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($56.18) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.16% from the company’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ETR EVT opened at €24.98 ($28.07) on Thursday. Evotec has a one year low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a one year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

