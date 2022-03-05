Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

