Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 638,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Evolus by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 615,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

