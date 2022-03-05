Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

