Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.