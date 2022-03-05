Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,919. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

