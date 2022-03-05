ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Up 4.8%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.