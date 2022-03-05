Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

