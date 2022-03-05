Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Escalade worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Escalade by 110.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth $2,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Escalade by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

