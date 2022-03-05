Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,934. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

