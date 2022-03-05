Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriMas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TRS opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

