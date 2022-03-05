Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04).

ACHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

