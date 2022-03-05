Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

