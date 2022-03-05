Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colabor Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

