Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$100,763.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00.

EQB stock opened at C$74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.00. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$60.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

About Equitable Group (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.