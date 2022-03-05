Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $733.52 and a 200 day moving average of $785.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $846.35.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

