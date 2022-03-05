EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 12,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 22,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.