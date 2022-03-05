Entravision Communications Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

