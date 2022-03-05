Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 848,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 317,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

