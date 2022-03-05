Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

