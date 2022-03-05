Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.4 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Enghouse Systems stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $27.42. 7,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

