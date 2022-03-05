Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Endo International stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
