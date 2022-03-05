Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.