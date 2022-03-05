Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Down 10.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.31 and last traded at $120.76. Approximately 6,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endava by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Endava by 74.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Endava by 30.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

