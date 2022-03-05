Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

