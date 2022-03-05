Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.40

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.40 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 97996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.27. The company has a market capitalization of £603.97 million and a P/E ratio of 69.20.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

