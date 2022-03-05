Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Set at C$13.25 by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.25 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFN. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.08.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

