Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

ELEEF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

