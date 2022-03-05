Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

ELEEF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.