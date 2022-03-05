Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.65. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$11.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

