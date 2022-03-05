Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Shares Down 22.9%

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 22.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

About Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF)

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

