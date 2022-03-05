Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.
NYSE:EGO opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
