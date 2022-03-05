Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

