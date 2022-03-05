EFFORCE (WOZX) Reaches Market Cap of $28.31 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $750,401.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

