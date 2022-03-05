Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
