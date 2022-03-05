Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

