Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

