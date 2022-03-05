Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $168.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.43 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average is $215.68.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
