Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.