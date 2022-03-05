Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.90 ($0.45). Approximately 999,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 745,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.02.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

