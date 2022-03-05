Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 52,650 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

