Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.01.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
