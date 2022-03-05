Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 125,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

