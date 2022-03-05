Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NYSE EFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 117,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,807. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

