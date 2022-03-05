Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGRX stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.