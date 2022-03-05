Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EGRX stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
