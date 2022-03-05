Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 524,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,885. The stock has a market cap of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

