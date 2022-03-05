e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 420,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

