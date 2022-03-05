Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

NYSE:DY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 251,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,858. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

