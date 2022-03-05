DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Survey

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.5%. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SuRo Capital pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SuRo Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 178.85 $75.34 million $9.18 1.23 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. The fund seeks to invest in securities that are exempt from federal income tax. It invests in securities that are rated at least B by Moody's or B- by Standard & Poor's. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust was formed on March 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

