DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 16,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,232. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

