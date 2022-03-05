Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.38, but opened at $75.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 8,356 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

