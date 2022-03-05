Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.57.

DUOL traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 796,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

