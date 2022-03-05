Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 4,281,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.