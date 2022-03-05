Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.