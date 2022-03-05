Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ducommun stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.
Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
